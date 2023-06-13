Freightos Limited’s (CRGO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CRGO stock has gone up by 51.79%, with a monthly gain of 40.95% and a quarterly plunge of -32.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.57% for Freightos Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.55% for CRGO’s stock, with a -58.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for CRGO is 10.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of CRGO was 49.83K shares.

CRGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO) has jumped by 30.97 compared to previous close of 2.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 51.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/26/23 that Shipping Platform Freightos Goes Public in SPAC Deal

CRGO Trading at 18.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.03%, as shares surge +51.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGO rose by +51.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, Freightos Limited saw -70.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGO

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Freightos Limited (CRGO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.