Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is 15.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BEN is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) is $24.54, which is -$1.85 below the current market price. The public float for BEN is 283.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.01% of that float. On June 13, 2023, BEN’s average trading volume was 3.36M shares.

BEN) stock’s latest price update

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN)’s stock price has increased by 0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 26.37. However, the company has seen a 5.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/01/21 that Franklin Resources Is Buying Private-Equity Firm Lexington Partners. The Stock Is Surging.

BEN’s Market Performance

BEN’s stock has risen by 5.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.67% and a quarterly drop of -2.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Franklin Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.39% for BEN’s stock, with a -0.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BEN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BEN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $26 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

BEN Trading at 2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEN rose by +5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.91. In addition, Franklin Resources Inc. saw 0.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEN starting from FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, who purchase 2,465,483 shares at the price of $10.14 back on Apr 28. After this action, FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC now owns 4,955,483 shares of Franklin Resources Inc., valued at $25,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Sethi Alok, the EVP, Technology and Operations of Franklin Resources Inc., sale 29,503 shares at $31.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Sethi Alok is holding 92,132 shares at $917,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.73 for the present operating margin

+72.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Resources Inc. stands at +15.10. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN), the company’s capital structure generated 81.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.93. Total debt to assets is 33.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.