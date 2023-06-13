Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Flex Ltd. (FLEX) by analysts is $29.57, which is $2.81 above the current market price. The public float for FLEX is 441.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.56% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of FLEX was 4.52M shares.

FLEX) stock’s latest price update

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.37 in comparison to its previous close of 26.33, however, the company has experienced a 3.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/17/22 that These Stock Picks Will Benefit From More U.S. Jobs, Investments

FLEX’s Market Performance

FLEX’s stock has risen by 3.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.04% and a quarterly rise of 26.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Flex Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.29% for FLEX’s stock, with a 25.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $24 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

FLEX Trading at 17.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +13.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX rose by +3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.26. In addition, Flex Ltd. saw 24.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from Advaithi Revathi, who sale 113,575 shares at the price of $26.33 back on Jun 09. After this action, Advaithi Revathi now owns 1,719,362 shares of Flex Ltd., valued at $2,990,736 using the latest closing price.

Lundstrom Paul, the Chief Financial Officer of Flex Ltd., sale 45,740 shares at $26.33 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Lundstrom Paul is holding 448,802 shares at $1,204,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.25 for the present operating margin

+7.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd. stands at +2.61. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.