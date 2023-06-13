Fabrinet (FN): A Technical Analysis

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fabrinet (FN) is $128.80, which is -$4.64 below the current market price. The public float for FN is 35.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FN on June 13, 2023 was 376.56K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FN) stock’s latest price update

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.05 in comparison to its previous close of 113.02, however, the company has experienced a 13.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/22 that Citrix, Spotify, Knightscope, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

FN’s Market Performance

Fabrinet (FN) has seen a 13.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 38.31% gain in the past month and a 9.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for FN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.78% for FN’s stock, with a 11.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for FN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $130 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

FN Trading at 24.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +37.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FN rose by +13.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.60. In addition, Fabrinet saw -1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FN starting from Bahrami Homa, who sale 8,600 shares at the price of $100.00 back on May 25. After this action, Bahrami Homa now owns 24,139 shares of Fabrinet, valued at $859,968 using the latest closing price.

Bahrami Homa, the Director of Fabrinet, sale 1,400 shares at $98.05 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Bahrami Homa is holding 32,739 shares at $137,267 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.71 for the present operating margin

+11.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fabrinet stands at +8.86. The total capital return value is set at 16.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.60. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Fabrinet (FN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.43. Total debt to assets is 1.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fabrinet (FN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.