Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) has surged by 3.75 when compared to previous closing price of 23.20, but the company has seen a 12.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is above average at 55.33x. The 36-month beta value for EXTR is also noteworthy at 1.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EXTR is $22.00, which is -$2.07 below than the current price. The public float for EXTR is 128.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.14% of that float. The average trading volume of EXTR on June 13, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

EXTR’s Market Performance

The stock of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has seen a 12.69% increase in the past week, with a 44.83% rise in the past month, and a 40.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for EXTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.46% for EXTR’s stock, with a 37.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $17.50 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

EXTR Trading at 30.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.95% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +44.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR rose by +12.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.02. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw 31.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from MEYERCORD EDWARD, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $23.05 back on Jun 07. After this action, MEYERCORD EDWARD now owns 610,385 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $2,304,910 using the latest closing price.

MEYERCORD EDWARD, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 167,587 shares at $21.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that MEYERCORD EDWARD is holding 710,385 shares at $3,548,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.57 for the present operating margin

+55.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks Inc. stands at +3.98. The total capital return value is set at 16.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.11. Equity return is now at value 59.70, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR), the company’s capital structure generated 388.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.54. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 336.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.