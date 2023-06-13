Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EXEL is at 0.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EXEL is $25.14, which is $6.31 above the current market price. The public float for EXEL is 315.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume for EXEL on June 13, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

EXEL) stock’s latest price update

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL)’s stock price has dropped by -0.57 in relation to previous closing price of 19.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EXEL’s Market Performance

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has seen a -2.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.34% decline in the past month and a 13.56% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for EXEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.31% for EXEL’s stock, with a 9.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXEL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EXEL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EXEL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $28 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

EXEL Trading at -1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXEL fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.34. In addition, Exelixis Inc. saw 19.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXEL starting from Hessekiel Jeffrey, who sale 38,930 shares at the price of $20.01 back on Apr 05. After this action, Hessekiel Jeffrey now owns 582,435 shares of Exelixis Inc., valued at $778,989 using the latest closing price.

WYSZOMIERSKI JACK L, the Director of Exelixis Inc., sale 15,300 shares at $16.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that WYSZOMIERSKI JACK L is holding 317,467 shares at $254,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.51 for the present operating margin

+96.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelixis Inc. stands at +11.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.38. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Exelixis Inc. (EXEL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.71. Total debt to assets is 6.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.