Examining the Volatility of Fastenal Company’s (FAST) Stock

The stock of Fastenal Company (FAST) has gone down by -0.24% for the week, with a 0.53% rise in the past month and a 6.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.81% for FAST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.16% for FAST’s stock, with a 8.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Right Now?

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FAST is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for FAST is $54.10, which is -$0.9 below the current price. The public float for FAST is 569.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FAST on June 13, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

FAST) stock’s latest price update

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST)’s stock price has soared by 0.71 in relation to previous closing price of 54.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/13/23 that Fastenal Earnings Beat Expectations. It Could Be a Bellwether for U.S. Industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAST stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for FAST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FAST in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $61 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

FAST Trading at 2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.55. In addition, Fastenal Company saw 16.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from Drazkowski William Joseph, who sale 624 shares at the price of $54.70 back on May 12. After this action, Drazkowski William Joseph now owns 5,997 shares of Fastenal Company, valued at $34,134 using the latest closing price.

Owen Terry Modock, the SENIOR EXECUTIVE VP of Fastenal Company, sale 15,000 shares at $53.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Owen Terry Modock is holding 7,000 shares at $798,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.82 for the present operating margin

+43.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastenal Company stands at +15.57. The total capital return value is set at 38.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.19. Equity return is now at value 34.80, with 24.30 for asset returns.

Based on Fastenal Company (FAST), the company’s capital structure generated 25.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.23. Total debt to assets is 17.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fastenal Company (FAST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.