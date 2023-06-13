Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Dominion Energy Inc.’s (D) Stock

The stock of Dominion Energy Inc. (D) has seen a 3.96% increase in the past week, with a -5.34% drop in the past month, and a -3.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for D. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.22% for D stock, with a simple moving average of -15.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) is above average at 36.53x. The 36-month beta value for D is also noteworthy at 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for D is 832.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. The average trading volume of D on June 13, 2023 was 3.93M shares.

D) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) has plunged by -1.11 when compared to previous closing price of 53.09, but the company has seen a 3.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/23 that Utilities Pursue Pipeline Sales as Natural-Gas Bans Catch On

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $55 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

D Trading at -4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, D rose by +3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.73. In addition, Dominion Energy Inc. saw -14.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from Leopold Diane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $49.16 back on Jun 01. After this action, Leopold Diane now owns 100,115 shares of Dominion Energy Inc., valued at $307,251 using the latest closing price.

Leopold Diane, the EVP and COO of Dominion Energy Inc., sale 6,250 shares at $60.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Leopold Diane is holding 98,158 shares at $377,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Dominion Energy Inc. (D) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.