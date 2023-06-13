Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s (ALLR) Stock

The stock of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has seen a -18.43% decrease in the past week, with a -51.06% drop in the past month, and a -95.73% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.01% for ALLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.75% for ALLR stock, with a simple moving average of -98.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALLR is $8.00, The public float for ALLR is 19.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.47% of that float. The average trading volume of ALLR on June 13, 2023 was 3.44M shares.

ALLR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) has surged by 20.23 when compared to previous closing price of 0.17, but the company has seen a -18.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALLR Trading at -67.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.52%, as shares sank -45.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLR fell by -18.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2752. In addition, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. saw -97.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLR

The total capital return value is set at -132.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.20.

Based on Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR), the company’s capital structure generated 197.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.