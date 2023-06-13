Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Alimera Sciences Inc.’s (ALIM) Stock

In the past week, ALIM stock has gone down by -1.40%, with a monthly gain of 67.98% and a quarterly surge of 54.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.26% for Alimera Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.44% for ALIM’s stock, with a -17.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALIM is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALIM is $7.00, which is $3.01 above the current price. The public float for ALIM is 5.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALIM on June 13, 2023 was 615.48K shares.

ALIM) stock’s latest price update

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.80 in comparison to its previous close of 2.50, however, the company has experienced a -1.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALIM Trading at 31.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.46%, as shares surge +74.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALIM fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Alimera Sciences Inc. saw 4.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALIM starting from Morgan Adam, who purchase 1,401,901 shares at the price of $1.70 back on May 17. After this action, Morgan Adam now owns 1,659,654 shares of Alimera Sciences Inc., valued at $2,383,232 using the latest closing price.

Palo Alto Investors LP, the 10% Owner of Alimera Sciences Inc., sale 200,919 shares at $1.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Palo Alto Investors LP is holding 0 shares at $314,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.50 for the present operating margin

+80.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alimera Sciences Inc. stands at -33.45. Equity return is now at value 50.60, with -37.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.