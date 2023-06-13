Evaluating the Impact of -7.61 Increase on AppTech Payments Corp.’s (APCX) Stock

The stock of AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) has seen a -5.03% decrease in the past week, with a 4.94% gain in the past month, and a 15.65% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.96% for APCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.48% for APCX’s stock, with a 8.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) by analysts is $1.79, which is $0.09 above the current market price. The public float for APCX is 11.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of APCX was 116.23K shares.

APCX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) has decreased by -7.61 when compared to last closing price of 1.84.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APCX Trading at -6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.48%, as shares surge +6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APCX fell by -5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +161.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8035. In addition, AppTech Payments Corp. saw -28.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3607.56 for the present operating margin

-38.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for AppTech Payments Corp. stands at -3618.00.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.