Evaluating the Impact of -2.00 Increase on Phillips 66’s (PSX) Stock

The stock of Phillips 66 (PSX) has seen a 0.79% increase in the past week, with a 3.62% gain in the past month, and a 1.32% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for PSX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.33% for PSX’s stock, with a -2.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Right Now?

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Phillips 66 (PSX) by analysts is $120.44, which is $23.79 above the current market price. The public float for PSX is 458.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of PSX was 3.73M shares.

PSX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has decreased by -2.00 when compared to last closing price of 98.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/10/23 that Raytheon CEO Bought Up This Energy Stock

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $123 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

PSX Trading at -1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.69. In addition, Phillips 66 saw -7.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from HAYES GREGORY, who purchase 10,250 shares at the price of $97.75 back on Feb 02. After this action, HAYES GREGORY now owns 14,299 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $1,001,938 using the latest closing price.

Pruitt Joseph Scott, the Vice President and Controller of Phillips 66, sale 600 shares at $110.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Pruitt Joseph Scott is holding 15,302 shares at $66,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Equity return is now at value 44.20, with 16.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Phillips 66 (PSX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.