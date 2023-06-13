EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is above average at 3.67x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EQT is 358.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EQT on June 13, 2023 was 6.54M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

EQT) stock’s latest price update

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 38.55. However, the company has seen a 6.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

EQT’s Market Performance

EQT Corporation (EQT) has seen a 6.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.09% gain in the past month and a 26.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for EQT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.86% for EQT stock, with a simple moving average of 3.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for EQT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for EQT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $36 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

EQT Trading at 12.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +14.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQT rose by +6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.43. In addition, EQT Corporation saw 13.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQT starting from James Todd, who sale 31,170 shares at the price of $38.56 back on Jun 09. After this action, James Todd now owns 39,392 shares of EQT Corporation, valued at $1,201,915 using the latest closing price.

Evancho Lesley, the CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER of EQT Corporation, sale 9,821 shares at $42.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Evancho Lesley is holding 115,895 shares at $414,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.78 for the present operating margin

+66.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for EQT Corporation stands at +14.59. The total capital return value is set at 47.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.39. Equity return is now at value 42.90, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on EQT Corporation (EQT), the company’s capital structure generated 51.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.03. Total debt to assets is 24.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EQT Corporation (EQT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.