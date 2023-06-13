ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ENG is 1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ENG is $5.50, The public float for ENG is 26.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENG on June 13, 2023 was 326.72K shares.

ENG) stock’s latest price update

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.61 in comparison to its previous close of 0.51, however, the company has experienced a -11.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ENG’s Market Performance

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) has seen a -11.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 19.29% gain in the past month and a -21.67% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.21% for ENG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.90% for ENG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -43.89% for the last 200 days.

ENG Trading at 14.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.74%, as shares surge +9.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENG fell by -11.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4679. In addition, ENGlobal Corporation saw -39.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.90 for the present operating margin

-3.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for ENGlobal Corporation stands at -46.07. Equity return is now at value -136.40, with -61.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.