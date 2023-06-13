Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU): A Technical Analysis

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is $10.27, which is $2.71 above the current market price. The public float for UUUU is 153.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UUUU on June 13, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

UUUU stock's latest price update

The stock of Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) has increased by 2.91 when compared to last closing price of 6.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UUUU’s Market Performance

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has seen a 6.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.54% gain in the past month and a 22.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for UUUU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.71% for UUUU’s stock, with a 4.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UUUU Trading at 16.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +9.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU rose by +7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.20. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc. saw 8.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Filas Barbara Appelin, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $6.25 back on Jun 06. After this action, Filas Barbara Appelin now owns 134,113 shares of Energy Fuels Inc., valued at $62,500 using the latest closing price.

Moore Curtis, the Senior VP Marketing and of Energy Fuels Inc., sale 15,774 shares at $6.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Moore Curtis is holding 107,278 shares at $100,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.07 for the present operating margin

-1.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc. stands at -478.22. The total capital return value is set at -16.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.39. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 22.70 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.57. Total debt to assets is 0.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.