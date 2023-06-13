Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) is $10.13, which is $6.03 above the current market price. The public float for SOL is 56.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOL on June 13, 2023 was 404.58K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SOL) stock’s latest price update

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL)’s stock price has plunge by 14.25relation to previous closing price of 3.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/04/22 that Insider Buys of Oil and Solar Stocks Are Plays on Russia Sanctions

SOL’s Market Performance

Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) has experienced a 12.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.63% rise in the past month, and a -6.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.49% for SOL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.83% for SOL stock, with a simple moving average of -10.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOL stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SOL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SOL in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $8 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2022.

SOL Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +6.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOL rose by +12.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, Emeren Group Ltd saw -9.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOL starting from SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, who purchase 303,854 shares at the price of $3.54 back on Jun 12. After this action, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT now owns 16,439,226 shares of Emeren Group Ltd, valued at $1,075,643 using the latest closing price.

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, the CFO of Emeren Group Ltd, purchase 75,247 shares at $3.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT is holding 16,135,372 shares at $271,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.73 for the present operating margin

+25.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emeren Group Ltd stands at -7.62.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.