Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 43.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by analysts is $139.73, which is $14.49 above the current market price. The public float for EA is 272.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of EA was 2.13M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

EA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has decreased by -0.14 when compared to last closing price of 125.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that Electronic Arts Stock Rises on Strong Earnings. FIFA Scores for Game Maker.

EA’s Market Performance

EA’s stock has fallen by -0.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.35% and a quarterly rise of 14.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.43% for Electronic Arts Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.33% for EA’s stock, with a 2.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $142 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

EA Trading at -0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.19. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw 2.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Miele Laura, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $128.00 back on Jun 01. After this action, Miele Laura now owns 38,586 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $192,000 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Andrew, the CEO and Board Chair of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $126.79 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Wilson Andrew is holding 87,809 shares at $633,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.78 for the present operating margin

+73.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +11.08. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.