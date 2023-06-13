eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) is $7.38, which is $6.13 above the current market price. The public float for EFTR is 16.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EFTR on June 13, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

EFTR) stock’s latest price update

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.42 compared to its previous closing price of 1.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 23.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EFTR’s Market Performance

EFTR’s stock has risen by 23.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 130.50% and a quarterly rise of 212.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.52% for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 41.70% for EFTR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 132.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFTR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EFTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EFTR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6.20 based on the research report published on January 25th of the previous year 2022.

EFTR Trading at 106.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.23%, as shares surge +98.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +257.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFTR rose by +23.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9131. In addition, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. saw 192.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFTR starting from Ehrlich Christopher B, who purchase 346 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Oct 04. After this action, Ehrlich Christopher B now owns 35,213 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc., valued at $197 using the latest closing price.

Ehrlich Christopher B, the Director of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc., purchase 18,867 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Ehrlich Christopher B is holding 34,867 shares at $10,377 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-911.99 for the present operating margin

+98.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. stands at -637.91. The total capital return value is set at -109.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.97. Equity return is now at value -472.50, with -109.00 for asset returns.

Based on eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR), the company’s capital structure generated 492.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.12. Total debt to assets is 65.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 55.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.