Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for EDIT is also noteworthy at 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EDIT is $13.00, which is $2.83 above than the current price. The public float for EDIT is 68.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 29.96% of that float. The average trading volume of EDIT on June 13, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

EDIT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) has surged by 2.69 when compared to previous closing price of 9.67, but the company has seen a 5.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EDIT’s Market Performance

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has seen a 5.19% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.87% gain in the past month and a 17.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.78% for EDIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.88% for EDIT’s stock, with a -3.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

EDIT Trading at 15.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.63%, as shares surge +3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT rose by +5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.58. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc. saw 11.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from O’Neill Gilmore Neil, who sale 6,486 shares at the price of $9.50 back on Jun 05. After this action, O’Neill Gilmore Neil now owns 130,169 shares of Editas Medicine Inc., valued at $61,638 using the latest closing price.

Eaton Bruce, the EVP, CBO AND CTO of Editas Medicine Inc., sale 105 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Eaton Bruce is holding 76,674 shares at $998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1146.26 for the present operating margin

+67.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Editas Medicine Inc. stands at -1118.26. The total capital return value is set at -45.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.77. Equity return is now at value -56.20, with -41.90 for asset returns.

Based on Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 8.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.