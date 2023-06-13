Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) has jumped by 20.79 compared to previous close of 1.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 34.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DPRO is 2.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) is $3.25, The public float for DPRO is 33.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. On June 13, 2023, DPRO’s average trading volume was 410.61K shares.

DPRO’s Market Performance

The stock of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) has seen a 34.70% increase in the past week, with a 29.83% rise in the past month, and a -35.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.47% for DPRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.06% for DPRO’s stock, with a 10.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DPRO Trading at 25.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, as shares surge +33.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPRO rose by +34.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9119. In addition, Draganfly Inc. saw 62.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-357.91 for the present operating margin

+0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Draganfly Inc. stands at -363.63. Equity return is now at value -136.10, with -118.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.