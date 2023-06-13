DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) is above average at 95.45x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is $8.35, which is $0.31 above the current market price. The public float for DOYU is 316.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOYU on June 13, 2023 was 612.48K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DOYU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) has jumped by 5.24 compared to previous close of 1.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DOYU’s Market Performance

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has experienced a 6.25% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.78% rise in the past month, and a -8.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for DOYU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.92% for DOYU’s stock, with a -12.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOYU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOYU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOYU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOYU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $1.20 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

DOYU Trading at 3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares surge +4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOYU rose by +6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0264. In addition, DouYu International Holdings Limited saw -21.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.52 for the present operating margin

+13.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for DouYu International Holdings Limited stands at -1.06. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.