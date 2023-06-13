DLocal Limited (DLO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DLocal Limited (DLO) is $16.36, which is $4.48 above the current market price. The public float for DLO is 144.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLO on June 13, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO)’s stock price has plunge by 3.07relation to previous closing price of 11.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 23.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DLO’s Market Performance

DLocal Limited (DLO) has experienced a 23.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.44% drop in the past month, and a -19.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.34% for DLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.46% for DLO stock, with a simple moving average of -28.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

DLO Trading at -10.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares sank -13.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO rose by +23.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.55. In addition, DLocal Limited saw -22.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.72 for the present operating margin

+51.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at +25.94. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 14.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DLocal Limited (DLO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.