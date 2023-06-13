DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) has surged by 2.36 when compared to previous closing price of 44.89, but the company has seen a 2.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DOCN is $39.20, which is -$5.95 below than the current price. The public float for DOCN is 68.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.93% of that float. The average trading volume of DOCN on June 13, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

DOCN’s Market Performance

The stock of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has seen a 2.84% increase in the past week, with a 42.08% rise in the past month, and a 34.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for DOCN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.90% for DOCN’s stock, with a 36.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOCN Trading at 28.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +38.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.64. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. saw 80.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Norman Harold Matthew, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Jun 06. After this action, Norman Harold Matthew now owns 129,890 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., valued at $450,000 using the latest closing price.

Norman Harold Matthew, the Chief People Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., sale 3,145 shares at $40.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Norman Harold Matthew is holding 139,890 shares at $127,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.61 for the present operating margin

+63.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value 186.60, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN), the company’s capital structure generated 3,202.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.97. Total debt to assets is 90.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,089.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.76.

Conclusion

In summary, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.