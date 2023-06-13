Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) has jumped by 1.34 compared to previous close of 8.94. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) is 56.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APPS is 2.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) is $12.33, which is $3.27 above the current market price. The public float for APPS is 95.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.03% of that float. On June 13, 2023, APPS’s average trading volume was 2.37M shares.

APPS’s Market Performance

The stock of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has seen a -1.63% decrease in the past week, with a -26.04% drop in the past month, and a -13.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.99% for APPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.92% for APPS’s stock, with a -35.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPS stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for APPS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APPS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $10 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

APPS Trading at -22.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -27.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPS fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.73. In addition, Digital Turbine Inc. saw -40.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPS starting from Chestnutt Roy H, who purchase 6,515 shares at the price of $9.17 back on May 31. After this action, Chestnutt Roy H now owns 124,125 shares of Digital Turbine Inc., valued at $59,743 using the latest closing price.

DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M, the Director of Digital Turbine Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $8.77 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M is holding 304,017 shares at $43,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

+36.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Turbine Inc. stands at +2.50. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.