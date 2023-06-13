DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.85relation to previous closing price of 8.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Right Now?

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DHT is -0.21.

The public float for DHT is 134.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DHT on June 13, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

DHT’s Market Performance

DHT’s stock has seen a 7.81% increase for the week, with a -3.27% drop in the past month and a -26.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for DHT Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.95% for DHT’s stock, with a -10.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

DHT Trading at -7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT rose by +7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.04. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc. saw -6.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.