Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) has increased by 17.46 when compared to last closing price of 38.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a 34.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) Right Now?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) is $53.13, which is $7.71 above the current market price. The public float for PLAY is 45.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLAY on June 13, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

PLAY’s Market Performance

The stock of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has seen a 34.59% increase in the past week, with a 31.29% rise in the past month, and a 34.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for PLAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.68% for PLAY’s stock, with a 22.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PLAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLAY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $38 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

PLAY Trading at 30.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares surge +34.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAY rose by +34.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.08. In addition, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. saw 28.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAY starting from Pineiro Antonio, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $34.90 back on Apr 13. After this action, Pineiro Antonio now owns 23,812 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., valued at $17,450 using the latest closing price.

Mulleady John, the SVP, RE & Dev of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Mulleady John is holding 78,777 shares at $262,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.53 for the present operating margin

+21.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stands at +6.98. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.