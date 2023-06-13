Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is $4.81, The public float for CYBN is 147.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. On June 13, 2023, CYBN’s average trading volume was 1.27M shares.

CYBN) stock’s latest price update

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.59 in comparison to its previous close of 0.23, however, the company has experienced a -9.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CYBN’s Market Performance

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has experienced a -9.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.53% drop in the past month, and a -44.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.47% for CYBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.14% for CYBN’s stock, with a -49.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CYBN Trading at -28.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.47%, as shares sank -24.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN fell by -7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2717. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw -23.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

The total capital return value is set at -78.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.35. Equity return is now at value -78.30, with -71.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.