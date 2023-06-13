CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTIC is 0.83.

The public float for CTIC is 125.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTIC on June 13, 2023 was 5.53M shares.

CTIC) stock’s latest price update

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC)’s stock price has increased by 0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 9.05. However, the company has seen a 0.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CTIC’s Market Performance

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has experienced a 0.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.57% rise in the past month, and a 103.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.31% for CTIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.89% for CTIC’s stock, with a 57.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTIC stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CTIC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CTIC in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $13 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

CTIC Trading at 38.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.17%, as shares surge +1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +112.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTIC rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.01. In addition, CTI BioPharma Corp. saw 51.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTIC starting from Fong James K, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Jan 24. After this action, Fong James K now owns 3,565 shares of CTI BioPharma Corp., valued at $600,000 using the latest closing price.

Craig Adam R, the President and CEO of CTI BioPharma Corp., sale 85,317 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Craig Adam R is holding 29,440 shares at $511,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTIC

Equity return is now at value 425.90, with -55.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.