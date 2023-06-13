Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) has increased by 3.58 when compared to last closing price of 16.48.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CRDO is $16.44, which is -$0.63 below the current market price. The public float for CRDO is 105.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.30% of that float. The average trading volume for CRDO on June 13, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

CRDO’s Market Performance

CRDO’s stock has seen a 6.82% increase for the week, with a 114.99% rise in the past month and a 91.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.29% for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.09% for CRDO’s stock, with a 39.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $13 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

CRDO Trading at 67.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares surge +115.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.19. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 28.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Lam Yat Tung, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $15.98 back on Jun 08. After this action, Lam Yat Tung now owns 3,270,000 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $2,397,110 using the latest closing price.

Lam Yat Tung, the Chief Operating Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 5,000 shares at $15.97 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Lam Yat Tung is holding 3,201,936 shares at $79,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.22 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -8.98. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.