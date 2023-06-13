CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.99 compared to its previous closing price of 60.69. However, the company has seen a 1.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Right Now?

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMS is 0.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CMS is $67.58, which is $7.53 above the current price. The public float for CMS is 288.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMS on June 13, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

CMS’s Market Performance

CMS’s stock has seen a 1.86% increase for the week, with a -2.37% drop in the past month and a 0.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for CMS Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.94% for CMS stock, with a simple moving average of -1.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $68 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

CMS Trading at -0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMS rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.86. In addition, CMS Energy Corporation saw -5.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMS starting from Rich Brian F, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $61.72 back on Mar 16. After this action, Rich Brian F now owns 91,927 shares of CMS Energy Corporation, valued at $246,880 using the latest closing price.

Hofmeister Brandon J., the Senior Vice President of CMS Energy Corporation, sale 1,250 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Hofmeister Brandon J. is holding 62,881 shares at $75,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMS

Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.