CME Group Inc. (CME) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.97 in relation to its previous close of 184.84. However, the company has experienced a -3.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that CME’s Earnings Show Not All Exchanges Are Seeing a Trading Slowdown

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) is 22.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CME is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CME Group Inc. (CME) is $201.14, which is $27.96 above the current market price. The public float for CME is 358.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On June 13, 2023, CME’s average trading volume was 1.58M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

CME stock saw a decrease of -3.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.25% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for CME Group Inc. (CME). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.39% for CME stock, with a simple moving average of 0.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $191 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

CME Trading at -3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME fell by -3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.60. In addition, CME Group Inc. saw 6.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from SHEPARD WILLIAM R, who purchase 195 shares at the price of $186.45 back on Mar 28. After this action, SHEPARD WILLIAM R now owns 250,063 shares of CME Group Inc., valued at $36,337 using the latest closing price.

SHEPARD WILLIAM R, the Director of CME Group Inc., purchase 298 shares at $185.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that SHEPARD WILLIAM R is holding 249,869 shares at $55,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.08 for the present operating margin

+79.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc. stands at +53.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.79. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc. (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 14.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.81. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CME Group Inc. (CME) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.