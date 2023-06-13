ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.32 in comparison to its previous close of 1.59, however, the company has experienced a 13.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.80.

The public float for CDXC is 40.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CDXC on June 13, 2023 was 113.44K shares.

CDXC’s Market Performance

The stock of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) has seen a 13.46% increase in the past week, with a 17.22% rise in the past month, and a 10.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.74% for CDXC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.53% for CDXC’s stock, with a 11.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CDXC Trading at 22.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +23.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDXC rose by +13.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5230. In addition, ChromaDex Corporation saw 5.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDXC starting from Fried Robert N, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $1.42 back on May 31. After this action, Fried Robert N now owns 95,001 shares of ChromaDex Corporation, valued at $9,940 using the latest closing price.

Rubin Steven D, the Director of ChromaDex Corporation, purchase 7,000 shares at $1.46 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Rubin Steven D is holding 7,000 shares at $10,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.11 for the present operating margin

+59.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChromaDex Corporation stands at -22.96. The total capital return value is set at -25.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.57. Equity return is now at value -43.50, with -21.40 for asset returns.

Based on ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC), the company’s capital structure generated 14.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.93. Total debt to assets is 7.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.