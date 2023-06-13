Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CENN is 161.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CENN on June 13, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

CENN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) has decreased by -2.32 when compared to last closing price of 0.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CENN’s Market Performance

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has seen a -7.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.59% decline in the past month and a -34.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.86% for CENN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.47% for CENN’s stock, with a -55.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CENN Trading at -21.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares sank -19.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN fell by -7.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3206. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -34.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-191.89 for the present operating margin

+2.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenntro Electric Group Limited stands at -191.47.

Based on Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.50. Total debt to assets is 0.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -21.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.