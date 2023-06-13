Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY)’s stock price has soared by 3.62 in relation to previous closing price of 2.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is $4.44, which is $2.15 above the current market price. The public float for BFLY is 155.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BFLY on June 13, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

BFLY’s Market Performance

BFLY stock saw an increase of 3.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 26.52% and a quarterly increase of 15.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.84% for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.59% for BFLY’s stock, with a -26.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFLY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BFLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BFLY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.25 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

BFLY Trading at 2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares surge +17.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY rose by +4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc. saw -6.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFLY starting from Stoica Andrei G, who sale 11,661 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Jun 06. After this action, Stoica Andrei G now owns 1,091,484 shares of Butterfly Network Inc., valued at $26,269 using the latest closing price.

Weiss Lawrence T, the CLO, GC and Corp Sec of Butterfly Network Inc., sale 52,296 shares at $2.22 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Weiss Lawrence T is holding 1,264,493 shares at $116,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-260.57 for the present operating margin

+53.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Butterfly Network Inc. stands at -229.90. The total capital return value is set at -45.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.62. Equity return is now at value -46.70, with -36.30 for asset returns.

Based on Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY), the company’s capital structure generated 9.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.43. Total debt to assets is 7.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.