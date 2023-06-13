Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR)’s stock price has increased by 1.35 compared to its previous closing price of 122.08. However, the company has seen a 2.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) Right Now?

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BLDR is at 1.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BLDR is $124.00, which is $0.27 above the current market price. The public float for BLDR is 127.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.93% of that float. The average trading volume for BLDR on June 13, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

BLDR’s Market Performance

The stock of Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has seen a 2.83% increase in the past week, with a 5.51% rise in the past month, and a 54.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for BLDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.20% for BLDR’s stock, with a 59.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BLDR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLDR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $135 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

BLDR Trading at 17.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +6.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDR rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.14. In addition, Builders FirstSource Inc. saw 90.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDR starting from Beckmann Jami, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $120.69 back on Jun 06. After this action, Beckmann Jami now owns 41,262 shares of Builders FirstSource Inc., valued at $241,380 using the latest closing price.

Beckmann Jami, the Principal Accounting Officer of Builders FirstSource Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $120.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Beckmann Jami is holding 18,874 shares at $241,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.59 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Builders FirstSource Inc. stands at +12.10. The total capital return value is set at 45.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.43. Equity return is now at value 48.90, with 21.90 for asset returns.

Based on Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 70.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.29. Total debt to assets is 32.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.