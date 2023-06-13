Home  »  Trending   »  Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Shares Rise Despite M...

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) has increased by 6.81 when compared to last closing price of 0.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BRSH is $5.64, The public float for BRSH is 6.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume for BRSH on June 13, 2023 was 348.07K shares.

BRSH’s Market Performance

BRSH’s stock has seen a -6.78% decrease for the week, with a 4.42% rise in the past month and a 11.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.51% for Bruush Oral Care Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.77% for BRSH’s stock, with a -49.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRSH Trading at 15.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.19%, as shares surge +2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH fell by -6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2856. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -31.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -347.66 for the present operating margin
  • +11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -332.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

