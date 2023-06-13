Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR)’s stock price has gone rise by 23.56 in comparison to its previous close of 5.05, however, the company has experienced a 29.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BTDR is 25.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of BTDR was 82.64K shares.

BTDR’s Market Performance

BTDR’s stock has seen a 29.19% increase for the week, with a 13.25% rise in the past month and a -41.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.33% for Bitdeer Technologies Group The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.52% for BTDR’s stock, with a -33.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTDR Trading at -7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.88%, as shares surge +11.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTDR rose by +29.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.12. In addition, Bitdeer Technologies Group saw -40.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.66 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitdeer Technologies Group stands at -18.30. The total capital return value is set at -25.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.03.

Based on Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 28.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.