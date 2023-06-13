Bioventus Inc. (BVS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for BVS is 52.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BVS on June 13, 2023 was 767.69K shares.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.70 compared to its previous closing price of 2.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BVS’s Market Performance

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) has seen a 11.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 147.93% gain in the past month and a 91.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.51% for BVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.66% for BVS’s stock, with a -10.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BVS Trading at 91.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.05%, as shares surge +143.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +147.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVS rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Bioventus Inc. saw 14.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BVS starting from HAWKINS WILLIAM A, who purchase 44,000 shares at the price of $2.66 back on May 25. After this action, HAWKINS WILLIAM A now owns 184,310 shares of Bioventus Inc., valued at $117,176 using the latest closing price.

HAWKINS WILLIAM A, the Director of Bioventus Inc., purchase 44,000 shares at $2.69 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that HAWKINS WILLIAM A is holding 140,310 shares at $118,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.37 for the present operating margin

+60.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bioventus Inc. stands at -30.99. Equity return is now at value -88.40, with -23.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bioventus Inc. (BVS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.