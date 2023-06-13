BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) has increased by 12.44 when compared to last closing price of 1.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) by analysts is $4.50, which is $3.28 above the current market price. The public float for BSGM is 42.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.27% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of BSGM was 322.14K shares.

BSGM’s Market Performance

The stock of BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) has seen a 2.52% increase in the past week, with a -5.43% drop in the past month, and a 26.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.24% for BSGM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.18% for BSGM’s stock, with a 37.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSGM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BSGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSGM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $9 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2020.

BSGM Trading at -5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.37%, as shares sank -7.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSGM rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3685. In addition, BioSig Technologies Inc. saw 190.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSGM starting from LONDONER KENNETH L, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Jun 12. After this action, LONDONER KENNETH L now owns 2,491,420 shares of BioSig Technologies Inc., valued at $7,040 using the latest closing price.

LONDONER KENNETH L, the Chief Executive Officer of BioSig Technologies Inc., purchase 4,600 shares at $1.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that LONDONER KENNETH L is holding 2,485,420 shares at $6,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9533.22 for the present operating margin

-152.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioSig Technologies Inc. stands at -9458.74. Equity return is now at value -971.60, with -445.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.