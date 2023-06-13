Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Stock Observes -31.46% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) has seen a 23.12% increase in the past week, with a 14.50% gain in the past month, and a -13.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.64% for BTTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.12% for BTTX’s stock, with a -31.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BTTX is $7.00, which is $6.1 above than the current price. The public float for BTTX is 1.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.21% of that float. The average trading volume of BTTX on June 13, 2023 was 151.61K shares.

BTTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) has jumped by 16.73 compared to previous close of 0.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTTX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BTTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTTX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2021.

BTTX Trading at -6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.60%, as shares surge +14.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTTX rose by +23.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7604. In addition, Better Therapeutics Inc. saw -18.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTTX starting from Granger Elder, who purchase 600 shares at the price of $0.87 back on May 16. After this action, Granger Elder now owns 1,600 shares of Better Therapeutics Inc., valued at $520 using the latest closing price.

PERRY DAVID P, the of Better Therapeutics Inc., purchase 4,969,697 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that PERRY DAVID P is holding 11,797,348 shares at $4,100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTTX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.