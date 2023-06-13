Beneficient (BENF) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BENF is 20.86M, and currently, shorts hold a – of that float. The average trading volume for BENF on June 13, 2023 was 230.27K shares.

BENF) stock’s latest price update

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF)’s stock price has gone decline by -19.83 in comparison to its previous close of 8.27, however, the company has experienced a -31.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BENF’s Market Performance

BENF’s stock has fallen by -31.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -37.28% and a quarterly drop of -36.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.67% for Beneficient The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.90% for BENF’s stock, with a -34.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BENF Trading at -36.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BENF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.32%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BENF fell by -26.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Beneficient saw -35.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BENF

The total capital return value is set at -0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beneficient (BENF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.