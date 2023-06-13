BCE Inc. (BCE) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BCE stock has gone up by 1.14%, with a monthly decline of -3.19% and a quarterly surge of 5.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.08% for BCE Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.11% for BCE stock, with a simple moving average of 0.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) Right Now?

BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BCE is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BCE is $48.45, which is $3.06 above the current price. The public float for BCE is 911.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCE on June 13, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

BCE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) has increased by 0.33 when compared to last closing price of 45.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BCE Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.79%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCE rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.11. In addition, BCE Inc. saw 4.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.65 for the present operating margin

+30.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for BCE Inc. stands at +11.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.76. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on BCE Inc. (BCE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.00. Total debt to assets is 46.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BCE Inc. (BCE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.