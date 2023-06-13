Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BHC is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BHC is $7.63, The public float for BHC is 344.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHC on June 13, 2023 was 3.75M shares.

BHC) stock’s latest price update

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC)’s stock price has increased by 1.44 compared to its previous closing price of 7.29. However, the company has seen a 2.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/13/22 that Eye-Care Company Bausch & Lomb Files for IPO

BHC’s Market Performance

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) has experienced a 2.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 29.28% rise in the past month, and a -6.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.17% for BHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.54% for BHC’s stock, with a 0.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BHC Trading at 0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares surge +23.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHC rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.82. In addition, Bausch Health Companies Inc. saw 17.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHC starting from Carson Seana, who sale 292 shares at the price of $9.32 back on Feb 28. After this action, Carson Seana now owns 359,185 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc., valued at $2,721 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.12 for the present operating margin

+55.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stands at -2.77. The total capital return value is set at 6.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.06. Equity return is now at value 52.70, with -1.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.