Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) is above average at 13.32x. The 36-month beta value for BBWI is also noteworthy at 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BBWI is $46.00, which is $5.95 above than the current price. The public float for BBWI is 222.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.03% of that float. The average trading volume of BBWI on June 13, 2023 was 3.61M shares.

BBWI) stock’s latest price update

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.99 in relation to its previous close of 42.23. However, the company has experienced a 5.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BBWI’s Market Performance

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has seen a 5.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 29.72% gain in the past month and a 14.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for BBWI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.89% for BBWI’s stock, with a 8.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $37 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

BBWI Trading at 16.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +26.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.81. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc. saw -0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Arlin Wendy C., who sale 1,625 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Mar 28. After this action, Arlin Wendy C. now owns 91,072 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc., valued at $62,222 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.17 for the present operating margin

+43.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bath & Body Works Inc. stands at +10.50. The total capital return value is set at 32.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.86. Equity return is now at value -30.10, with 13.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.