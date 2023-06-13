Azul S.A. (AZUL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL)’s stock price has plunge by -3.03relation to previous closing price of 11.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AZUL is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for AZUL is 111.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.10% of that float. The average trading volume for AZUL on June 13, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

AZUL’s Market Performance

The stock of Azul S.A. (AZUL) has seen a -6.11% decrease in the past week, with a 48.26% rise in the past month, and a 58.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.94% for AZUL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.40% for AZUL stock, with a simple moving average of 51.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

AZUL Trading at 43.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares surge +46.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL fell by -6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.17. In addition, Azul S.A. saw 88.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.77. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with -20.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Azul S.A. (AZUL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.