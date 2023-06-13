AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AVPT is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) is $6.80, which is $0.78 above the current market price. The public float for AVPT is 116.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.65% of that float. On June 13, 2023, AVPT’s average trading volume was 618.32K shares.

AVPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) has plunged by -8.95 when compared to previous closing price of 6.61, but the company has seen a -12.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AVPT’s Market Performance

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) has seen a -12.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 13.13% gain in the past month and a 43.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for AVPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.42% for AVPT stock, with a simple moving average of 31.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVPT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AVPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVPT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

AVPT Trading at 18.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +14.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVPT fell by -10.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.27. In addition, AvePoint Inc. saw 46.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AVPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.37 for the present operating margin

+70.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvePoint Inc. stands at -17.92. The total capital return value is set at -15.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.96. Equity return is now at value -16.90, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on AvePoint Inc. (AVPT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.72. Total debt to assets is 4.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.