Assessing the Risk and Potential of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ATRA) Stock

The stock of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has seen a 22.44% increase in the past week, with a -16.96% drop in the past month, and a -38.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.42% for ATRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.36% for ATRA stock, with a simple moving average of -47.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ATRA is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ATRA is $14.32, which is $14.22 above the current market price. The public float for ATRA is 94.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.39% of that float. The average trading volume for ATRA on June 13, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

ATRA stock's latest price update

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA)’s stock price has decreased by -3.54 compared to its previous closing price of 1.98. However, the company has seen a 22.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ATRA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ATRA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2022.

ATRA Trading at -20.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.47%, as shares sank -10.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRA rose by +22.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8545. In addition, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -41.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRA starting from Touchon Pascal, who sale 29,766 shares at the price of $2.04 back on May 16. After this action, Touchon Pascal now owns 720,962 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $60,633 using the latest closing price.

Banard Charlene A., the EVP, Chief Technical Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 19,040 shares at $2.04 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Banard Charlene A. is holding 276,010 shares at $38,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-431.86 for the present operating margin

+77.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stands at -359.12. The total capital return value is set at -108.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.21. Equity return is now at value -135.20, with -58.00 for asset returns.

Based on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA), the company’s capital structure generated 56.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.15. Total debt to assets is 19.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.