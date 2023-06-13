Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) by analysts is $73.32, The public float for ARVN is 48.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.94% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of ARVN was 435.18K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

ARVN) stock’s latest price update

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN)’s stock price has soared by 17.47 in relation to previous closing price of 24.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ARVN’s Market Performance

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) has seen a 24.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.68% gain in the past month and a 0.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.61% for ARVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.11% for ARVN’s stock, with a -18.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ARVN Trading at 14.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.37%, as shares surge +24.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARVN rose by +24.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.47. In addition, Arvinas Inc. saw -15.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARVN starting from Houston John G, who sale 5,878 shares at the price of $29.53 back on Mar 01. After this action, Houston John G now owns 917,427 shares of Arvinas Inc., valued at $173,577 using the latest closing price.

Cassidy Sean A, the Chief Financial Officer of Arvinas Inc., sale 1,745 shares at $29.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Cassidy Sean A is holding 183,618 shares at $51,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-200.30 for the present operating margin

+93.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arvinas Inc. stands at -214.99. The total capital return value is set at -38.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.72. Equity return is now at value -50.80, with -23.20 for asset returns.

Based on Arvinas Inc. (ARVN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.96. Total debt to assets is 0.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.