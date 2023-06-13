Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) by analysts is $3.50, which is $3.05 above the current market price. The public float for SFR is 13.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of SFR was 2.06M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

SFR) stock’s latest price update

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR)’s stock price has plunge by 55.88relation to previous closing price of 0.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 55.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SFR’s Market Performance

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) has seen a 55.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 28.35% gain in the past month and a -63.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.58% for SFR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 61.01% for SFR’s stock, with a -89.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SFR Trading at -13.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.63%, as shares surge +41.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFR rose by +55.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2864. In addition, Appreciate Holdings Inc. saw -60.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SFR

The total capital return value is set at -0.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.26. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.