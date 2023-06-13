Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMAT is 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMAT is $140.36, which is -$3.73 below the current price. The public float for AMAT is 834.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMAT on June 13, 2023 was 6.21M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

AMAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has surged by 2.86 when compared to previous closing price of 136.12, but the company has seen a 4.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/22/23 that Applied Materials to Build $4 Billion Chip Research Facility in Silicon Valley

AMAT’s Market Performance

AMAT’s stock has risen by 4.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.26% and a quarterly rise of 20.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Applied Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.94% for AMAT’s stock, with a 30.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $150 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

AMAT Trading at 16.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +20.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.91. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 43.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Nalamasu Omkaram, who sale 29,444 shares at the price of $124.70 back on Mar 20. After this action, Nalamasu Omkaram now owns 194,298 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $3,671,667 using the latest closing price.

Little Teri A., the SVP, CLO of Applied Materials Inc., sale 6,813 shares at $117.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Little Teri A. is holding 98,332 shares at $800,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.96 for the present operating margin

+46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +25.40. The total capital return value is set at 42.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.39. Equity return is now at value 50.10, with 23.60 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 47.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.34. Total debt to assets is 21.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.